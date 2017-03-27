WrestleMania 33 Match Now Under Elimination Rules, Tag Team Match Announced for RAW Tonight

Share this article:

0 votes

In the video above, Mike Rome announces that tonight’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE RAW from Philadelphia will feature Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley.

Rome also announced that Sunday’s WrestleMania Fatal 4 Way with Nia vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha vs. Bayley for the title will now be an Elimination Match.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related