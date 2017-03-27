WWE 24 Preview for Tonight, Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar Beating Bill Goldberg, Golden Truth

Brock Lesnar is going to take the Universal Title away from Goldberg. No one is saying it’s going to be easy. Goldberg is a warrior. If, indeed, #DownGoesGoldberg, then it won’t be without one hell of a fight. The only way Goldberg’s going out is on his sword, having fought with every last breath he has in defense of the championship he won during a comeback that was never supposed to happen. Bad things happen to good people who are legit bad asses when they step into the ring with Brock Lesnar.

Because he’s a beast.

Because he’s a conqueror.

Because you may respect what Goldberg has accomplished, in a manner no other man could have ever accomplished it. Even I admire Goldberg for the sheer destruction he’s left in his path.

But none of that matters to Brock Lesnar.

He respects no one.

He doesn’t seek your approval.

He doesn’t need your affirmation.

All he needs is your attention.

And he will command that this Sunday, April 2, when he conquers the legend of Goldberg and brings the Universal Title home to Suplex City!