WWE Comments on Jack Swagger’s Status with the Company

As noted earlier this week, Jack Swagger called into Chael Sonnen’s podcast and revealed that he had requested his release from WWE. Swagger has been unhappy with the lack of opportunities he’s been offered and noted that the two sides were far apart on a new contract.

WWE issued the following on Swagger’s status:

“Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period.”

