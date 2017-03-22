WWE Footwear and Apparel Revealed for Foot Locker Launch (Video)

WWE announced the following on Tuesday evening:

WWE-inspired footwear and apparel to launch in limited-edition at Foot Locker

Ever wonder what it would be like to walk in the shoes of Andre the Giant? Well, now you can … but with a twist!

Today, Foot Locker announced its partnership with WWE to bring limited-edition footwear and apparel to select Foot Locker stores around the country.

For its first WWE product drop, Foot Locker will release a collection of Puma products designed by Alexander John, featuring exclusive art of six WWE legends: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ric Flair, André the Giant and The Undertaker.

The collection will include 600 pairs of WWE-inspired white Puma Clydes – 100 pairs per legend – in custom boxes. Additionally, 23 pairs of black Puma Clydes will be sold, touting Undertaker imagery and packaged in a collectible casket. The WWE legends will also be featured on exclusive Puma T-shirts.

The new collection will be exclusively curated by renowned DJ, host and WWE enthusiast, Peter Rosenberg.

“I’ve been a fan of WWE forever and am also an avid sneakerhead, so having the opportunity to curate this line exclusively for Foot Locker is incredibly special,” said Rosenberg. “WWE has an amazing following and sneaker culture just keeps growing; I know this product will get a crazy response from that community.”

In celebration of WrestleMania 33, Foot Locker will sell the WWE-licensed product in 33 select Puma Lab Powered by Foot Locker locations around the country, slated to hit stores on Saturday, April 1, one day before the big event. For release procedures and store locations, visit Foot Locker’s Launch Locator.