WWE Hall of Fame Line-Up for Tonight’s Induction Ceremony

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We will have live coverage beginning with the Red Carpet pre-show at 7pm EST with Maria Menounos and others. Jerry Lawler will host tonight’s ceremony.

Below is the line-up for tonight’s ceremony:

Kurt Angle, inducted by John Cena

Diamond Dallas Page, inducted by Eric Bischoff

Beth Phoenix, inducted by Natalya

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, inducted by Jim Cornette

Teddy Long, inducted by JBL and Ron Simmons

Rick Rude, posthumously inducted by Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Eric LeGrand receives the Warrior Award, presented by Dana Warrior

It’s believed that the following stars will be posthumously inducted into the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame tonight but these have not been confirmed – Haystacks Calhoun, Dr. Jerry Graham, Rikidozan, Judy Grable, Toots Mondt, Farmer Burns, Luther Lindsay and June Byers.

