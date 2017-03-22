WWE NXT, 205 Live, UK, PROGRESS and ICW Matches Announced for WrestleMania Axxess

WWE announced the following:

WrestleMania Axxess matches to feature Superstars from NXT, 205 Live, the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS and Insane Championship Wrestling

Live, in-ring action is an annual tradition of WrestleMania Axxess, but this year’s fan celebration features an even more exciting and diverse talent lineup than ever.

For the first time in history, Superstars from not only NXT, but also WWE 205 Live, the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) will compete at Axxess.

WWE 205 Live is home to the ring’s top Cruiserweights, and the groundbreaking, critically-acclaimed U.K. Championship Tournament, held over the course of two nights in January, shined a light on the United Kingdom’s toughest competitors. London-based PROGRESS Wrestling and Glasgow, Scotland-based ICW, meanwhile, represent the first non-WWE promotions to have their competitors be featured at Axxess.

Check out the match lineup below, and don’t wait to secure your spot at Axxess. This year’s WrestleMania Axxess runs Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

Thursday, March 30

Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, including:

* Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick

* TJ Perkins vs. Drew Gulak

* Plus, returning NXT Superstar Hideo Itami and many others will be in action.

Friday, March 31

Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:

* WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Haskins in a U.K. Championship Match

* PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews

* Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny will compete in a WWE ring for the first time.

Saturday, April 1 (8 a.m. session)

Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, the U.K. Championship Tournament and PROGRESS Wrestling, including:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari

* PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Wolfgang

* WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners in a U.K. Championship Match

* And many other bouts

Saturday, April 1 (1 p.m. session)

Matches featuring NXT Superstars and former NXT Superstars, including:

* Heavy Machinery vs. The Vaudevillians

* Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. The Ascension

* Plus, matches featuring Liv Morgan, Daria Berenato and more Superstars.

Saturday, April 1 (6 p.m. session)

Matches featuring Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and the U.K. Championship Tournament, including:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Cutler

* ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar

* TJ Perkins & Mustafa Ali vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

Sunday, April 2

Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:

* ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

* WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne in a U.K. Championship Match

* Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Mark Haskins, Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny.

*Talent listed and depicted above is subject to change