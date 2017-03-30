WWE NXT Star Announced for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Share this article:

WWE just announced that WWE NXT Superstar Tian Bing will compete in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.

As noted, the battle royal will air in the second hour of the pre-show, which also airs on the WWE Network. The updated roster for the match now looks like this: Tian Bing, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.

Below is a photo of WWE Coach Matt Bloom informing Bing of the news at the WWE Performance Center today:

‪BREAKING NEWS: @WWENXT Superstar Tian Bing will be competing in the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at #WrestleMania! ‬ A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

