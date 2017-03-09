WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” Themes, Aleister Black’s TV Debut, Ember Moon

- Triple H announced that the official theme songs for WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” will be “Loud” by Motionless In White, “Shock Me” from Baroness, “Are You Coming With Me?” from Crown The Empire and “Come & Get It” from I Prevail. You can listen to the themes below:
LOUD so the world can hear us. Listen for #NXTTakeOver: Orlando themes from @MIWBand @YourBaroness @CrownTheEmpire & @IPrevailBand pic.twitter.com/nLs5UFw1hg
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 8, 2017
- Ember Moon remains undefeated in singles action on NXT TV after her win over Billie Kay on this week’s episode.
NXT began airing promos for the arrival of Aleister Black on this week’s show. The former Tommy End should make his debut after Takeover next month. Below is a screenshot from the promo:
"Fade to black…" #WWENXT @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/mAjaaznL7f
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2017
