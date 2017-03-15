WWE NXT Title Match Airing Tonight, Eva Marie Magazine Cover, Big Show – Jetsons Video

Share this article:

– Big Show is featured in this new clip from the “WWE & The Jetsons: Robo-Mania” DVD that comes out on March 14th. The movie is available via Digital HD now.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan

* Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Priscilla Zuniga (Angel Rose)

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. The Ealy Brothers

* Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode

– As seen below, Eva Marie is featured on the cover of the new issue of Flair Magazine Egypt. The magazine is billed as the first Arab-International luxury magazine.

First cover and article to feature both my RED and BLACK hair 😍💁🏻 @flair_magazine_egypt 💃🏻 #IFeelIShouldTryAnotherColorOutNext 😜 A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

