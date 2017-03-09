WWE NXT Title Match Update, The Authors of Pain Challenged (Video), Fans on NXT

Share this article:

This week’s WWE NXT episode saw NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain attack The Ealy Brothers before a match was to take place. In the video below, Gabriel and Uriel issue a challenge to Akam and Rezar for next week.

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that the winner of next week’s match between Kassius Ohno and NXT Champion Bobby Roode will go on to defend against Shinsuke Nakamura at “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

As seen below, 70% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s NXT a thumbs up with over 1800 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2017

