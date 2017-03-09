WWE NXT Women’s Title Match Official for “Takeover: Orlando”

Share this article:

Ember Moon vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is now official for the NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

As of this writing, this is the only confirmed match for Takeover. Other expected matches include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, The Revival vs. DIY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and eight-person action with SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong, No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger and a partner.

The 14th Takeover event will take place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

