WWE Officials Reportedly Negotiating a Buyout of ROH

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that WWE and Ring of Honor owners Sinclair Broadcast Group have been secretly discussing a potential buyout of ROH.

Multiple sources told PW Sheet that talks have been progressing slowly since the two sides began negotiating this past January, with the plan being an entire takeover if a deal is reached between the two.

The takeover would see ROH’s weekly TV show air on the WWE Network. No word yet on if every ROH talent would continue working for the company the takeover happens.

It was noted that there’s no actual deal on the table as of right now but they are talking.

