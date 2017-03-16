WWE to Premier New “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” Comedy with Top WWE Stars (Video)

Share this article:

As seen above, it looks like WWE Network will be releasing a parody on classic southern pro wrestling on Friday.

The trailer for “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” features many WWE Superstars including John Cena, Rusev, Lana, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, RAW Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Cesaro and others.

As of this writing there is no listing for SRW on the WWE Network schedule but we’ll keep you updated.

