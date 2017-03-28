WWE RAW Social Score, Big Cass Reacts to Stipulation, New WWE 360 Video

Share this article:

As seen below, the latest WWE 360 video features WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day on their Pops-Cycle:

Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Dancing With The Stars. RAW had 119,000 interactions with 27,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 111,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. RAW also had 306,000 Facebook interactions with 199,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 241,000 interactions with 156,000 unique authors on Facebook.

As noted, Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson at WrestleMania 33 will now be a Triple Threat Ladder Match. Cass tweeted the following on the Ladder Match stipulation being added today:

We have climbed the ladder for 4 years.Sunday is the final rung! #WrestleMania33 marks the culmination of our journey. See you in Orlando✌🏻️ https://t.co/mJVsGMC42Q — Colin Cassady (@BigCassWWE) March 28, 2017

