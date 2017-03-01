How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before Fastlane?

Share this article:

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring advertised returns by Bill Goldberg and Seth Rollins with the final Fastlane hype and a Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman contract signing in the main event slot, drew 3.093 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.216 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.127 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.233 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.918 million viewers.

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode:

