How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton?

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Carmella and James Ellsworth plus AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton in the main event, drew 2.738 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.566 million viewers.

SmackDown was #5 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Fixer Upper, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson and The Five. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.216 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.093 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode:

