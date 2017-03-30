WWE SmackDown Viewership Up for the Final Show Before WrestleMania 33

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, drew 2.698 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.647 million viewers.
SmackDown was #5 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Fixer Upper, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.
In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.292 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.048 million viewers.
Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:
January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers
January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers
January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers
January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers
January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers
February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers
February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers
February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers
February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers
March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers
March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers
March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers
March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers
April 4th Episode:
