WWE Star on Conan Tonight, Rusev and Lana In Snickers Ad, Shinsuke Nakamura – WWE NXT

Rusev and Lana are featured in this new ad for Snickers, which is the presenting sponsor for WrestleMania 33:

There had been some speculation on Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE main roster call-up as he was not featured on advertising for the WWE NXT tour of the UK in June but he has since been confirmed for the tour. Full details on the tour are at this link.

Big Show will be appearing on Conan tonight on TBS to promote WrestleMania 33.

