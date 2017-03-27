WWE Stars Ringing Opening Bell Today, Brie Bella Baby Shower Video, DDP WWE DVD “First Look”

Share this article:

Below is video from Brie Bella’s baby shower held in Phoenix, AZ over the weekend. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan, who was at the shower, are expecting their first baby girl soon – Birdie Joe Danielson.

WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day will be at the New York Stock Exchange later this morning to ring the Opening Bell from 9:26am – 9:30am. Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston are all scheduled to appear, likely with a few WWE executives.

WWE did not mention this in their WrestleMania 33 Week programming schedule but a thirty-minute “First Look” at the “DDP: Positively Living” DVD set on Diamond Dallas Page will air this coming Friday at 5pm EST on the WWE Network. Below is the official synopsis:

“Witness DDP’s unlikely rise to stardom in this exclusive First Look at WWE’s inspiring documentary, Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living!”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

