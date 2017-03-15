WWE Superstar Expecting a Child, Randy Orton Fury, Vets Say Goodbye to Arena (Videos)

Share this article:

0 votes

– As noted, Monday night’s WWE RAW in Detroit was the final WWE show at The Joe Louis Arena as the venue is being done away with. Above and below are videos of Big Show and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho saying goodbye to The Joe.

– This new WWE Fury video features 17 powerslams outta nowhere from Randy Orton:

– WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension and former WWE developmental talent Krissy Vain are expecting their first child together in September of this year. Konnor thanked fans for their well wishes after Krissy posted the following on Instagram:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related