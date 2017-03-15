WWE Superstar Undergoes Surgery, New “Our Home” Episode, Kurt Angle – WWE Network

Share this article:

0 votes

– Below is the latest episode of “Our Home” with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their swimming pool:

– Corey Graves revealed on this week’s “Bring It To The Table” that his full interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will air on the WWE Network in the next few weeks.

– F4Wonline.com confirms that Rusev underwent shoulder surgery last week, putting his WrestleMania 33 status in jeopardy. They also confirmed that Cedric Alexander is currently out of action with a right knee injury, as noted before via Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related