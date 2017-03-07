WWE Teasing Emma’s Return (Photos), Segment for WWE 205 Live, Cesaro – Seth Rollins

- Below is video from this week’s WWE Ride Along episode with Cesaro and Seth Rollins talking about honking the horn for truck drivers in America:
.@WWECesaro discusses the secret horn-honking code of truck drivers on #WWERideAlong on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/WnRiwmeXyC
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2017
- As noted, the rumored WrestleMania 33 feud between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville began on this week’s RAW from Chicago. WWE has announced that this week’s 205 Live episode will feature a special message from Aries to Neville.
-
As seen on last night’s RAW, WWE began airing new promos for Emma’s return to TV. This time she’s using her last gimmick and the Emma name, not Emmalina. She tweeted the following on the new promo that aired:
That's more like it… 😎 #RAW pic.twitter.com/nKnsVKQ1oQ
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) March 7, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More