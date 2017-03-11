WWE UK Tour Announced with Cruiserweights, Triple H Comments

WWE announced the following:

WWE Presents: UK Championship Live in Norwich, England this May

WWE comes to Norwich, England for the first time ever with WWE Presents: UK Championship Live from Epic Studios on Saturday, 6 May at 7 p.m., and Sunday, 7 May at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale today at 1 p.m. GMT at livenation.co.uk.

Fans will see inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, plus Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Wolfgang, Tyson T-Bone, Sam Gradwell, James Drake, Joseph Conners, Dan Moloney and Saxon Huxley. Also appearing will be Superstars from WWE’s Cruiserweight division seen on 205 Live on WWE Network, including Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa, TJ Perkins, The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese.*

“It’s exciting to come to Norwich for the very first time,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “The passion of our fans in the UK makes every show an incredible, unforgettable experience.”

You can talk about WWE Presents: UK Championship Live on Twitter using #WWEUKLive.

*Talent appearances subject to change.