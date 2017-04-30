Alexa Bliss Makes History with Title Win at WWE Payback (Photos, Videos)

Alexa Bliss became the new RAW Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA by defeating hometown star Bayley.

Bliss makes history as the first woman to win the women’s titles on both RAW and SmackDown. This is her first run with the RAW Women’s Title. Bayley had been champion since winning the title back on the February 13th RAW.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

