The Anoa’i Family and WWE on the Passing of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i

As noted earlier, former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i passed away on Monday at the age of 47. He was the older brother of Roman Reigns and son of WWE Hall of Famer Sika.

WWE issued the following statement on Rosey’s passing, which includes a statement from the family.

Rosey passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Matt Anoa’i, known to fans as Rosey, has passed away at age 47. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Sika and older brother of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, Rosey grew up in the legendary Anoa’i wrestling dynasty.

He debuted in 2002 alongside his cousin Jamal as part of 3-Minute Warning. The imposing, powerful tandem tore through Raw’s tag team division before going their separate ways. Rosey then formed a beloved superhero duo with The Hurricane, which culminated in his first World Tag Team Championship reign.

The Anoa’i family shared the following statement:

“The Anoa’i family is mourning the loss of Sika’s son, Matt aka Rosey, due to an untimely death.

We want to let his fans know that he loved them and the wrestling world so much. In his passing, he left three beautiful young children and a heartbroken family. Please respect the privacy of his children and family as they mourn the loss of this kind, loving, gentle man, who was a father, son, brother and a superhero to us all.

Our family appreciates your prayers and continued support during this very difficult time.”

WWE extends its condolences to Rosey’s family, friends and fans.