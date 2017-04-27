Another WWE Developmental Talent Released, WWE Tough Enough Winner Not Released

Share this article:

WWE NXT talent Theophilus Agbi has been released from the company, according to PWInsider. Agbi wrestled in college and was signed to train at the WWE Performance Center in October 2015. He came in the same class as current Superstars Aleister Black, Roderick Strong and Killian Dain.

We noted earlier this week that Chris Atkins, Andrea D’Marco and Josh Bredl had also been released from the company. In a correction, WWE Tough Enough winner Bredl has not been released and is still with the company.

