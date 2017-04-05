Austin Aries Getting Another Title Shot, AJ Styles Teases a Turn?, Fans on WWE 205 Live

Share this article:

WWE teased a babyface turn by AJ Styles on last night’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE SmackDown in Orlando. AJ came to the ring during a promo by Shane McMahon and said he believed he owed Shane something after their match at WrestleMania, which AJ won. AJ then shook hands with Shane but did test him before leaving the ring. AJ made it clear that he does not want to go to RAW in the “Superstar Shakeup” next week. Video from the segment is below:

Austin Aries won a Fatal 4 Way match over TJ Perkins, Jack Gallagher and Mustafa Ali on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. It’s believed Aries vs. Neville II will take place at WWE Payback on April 30th. Neville just retained over Aries at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

As seen below, 58% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of 205 Live a thumbs up with over 1000 votes:

What did you think of tonight's #205live? — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017

