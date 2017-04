Backstage News on Aiden English’s WWE Future, Simon Gotch Leaving the Company

Share this article:

As noted, WWE announced on Wednesday that Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains had been released from the company after he apparently requested his release.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former partner Aiden English is scheduled to receive a push coming out of the breakup of The Vaudevillains.

Regarding Gotch’s departure, there had been speculation on his release ever since the backstage fight with Sin Cara in the summer of 2016. That fight was said to be a “one-sided destruction” by Cara and it was reported at the time that “Gotch’s mouth sometimes gets people mad at him.” The Observer noted this week that Gotch’s personality rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

