Baron Corbin Calls Out TSA on Twitter, Fans on Best Brand for Women’s Division, Brie Bella

- Chef Brie Bella is back with a Mexican fiesta in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand is better for the future of the women’s division – RAW or SmackDown. As of this writing, 73% went with the blue brand.
-
WWE Superstars are often calling out airlines or the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) on Twitter as they spend a good amount of their time traveling. As seen below, Baron Corbin is the latest WWE star to use social media to complain about TSA after they broke a pair of his sunglasses today:
Thanks @TSA for breaking my @GUNNAROptiks sunglasses then telling me its not worth the hassle to get them replaced As usual you're the worst
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 10, 2017
