Big Milestone for The Fink Today, Seth Rollins Meets Fans at Axxess (Video), DDP Photos

- Below is a new Seth Rollins WrestleMania 33 Diary entry with The Architect talking about how he’s received support from fans at Axxess this week. Rollins says it’s a very humbling experience but it’s cool to see the fans.
- WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel is celebrating 37 years of full-time employment with the company today. He tweeted the following on the milestone:
Today I celebrate my 37th year of full time employment with WWE! I'm so fortunate to have enjoyed this run with such a great company!
— Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) April 1, 2017
- 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page hosted the “Susan G. Komen Project:OM” yoga event today at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. He was joined by Titus O’Neil, Natalya, Dana Warrior and Maria Menounos. Below are photos from the event:
Awesome session from @RealDDP @FullSail @SusanGKomen @mandukayoga. pic.twitter.com/UVOXzzTcPf
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 1, 2017
.@DanaWarriorWWE and @TitusONeilWWE practicing their ultimate yoga moves with @RealDDP for #ProjectOM pic.twitter.com/rjHyv3mQW4
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 1, 2017
.@WWE @SusanGKomen @Tapout and @mandukayoga are ready to get their yoga on with @RealDDP #projectOM pic.twitter.com/H9bhObpqaZ
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 1, 2017
About to kickoff this @RealDDP @DDPYoga Session with @NatbyNature @DanaWarriorWWE @mariamenounos @SusanGKomen and @mandukayoga #ProjectOM pic.twitter.com/mBDhtvpTpp
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 1, 2017
