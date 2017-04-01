Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” Event, Pre-show News

WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” will take place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando and we will have live coverage beginning at 7:30pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show. The pre-show will feature Nigel McGuinness, Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts on the panel.
Below is the current card for tonight:
NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross
