Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson Comment on Being Off WWE TV Due to Wilder Injury

As noted, Dash Wilder of The Revival suffered a broken jaw at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Spartanburg, SC. He underwent surgery and will be out of action for around 8 weeks.

Partner Scott Dawson tweeted the following on the setback during last night’s RAW:

We’re two hard-headed, southern-minded individuals. We will be back and continue to do what we have always done and that’s barrel through every tag team. No matter whether it’s a jaw, a knee, an ankle or an ice cream cart, we are going to go through ya and make sure we get as much money in our bank account as possible.

The respective chips on our shoulders only grows larger. Making money at all costs #MondayNightRevival#RAW#TopGuys pic.twitter.com/epY46DQWg6 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 18, 2017

Dash also took to Twitter during RAW and posted the following on the injury:

This is far from the end for The Revival. It’s just a lucky “break” for every other tag team on Monday Night Raw. An eight week reprieve. It’s gonna take more than a mouth that’s wired shut to keep us from being the greatest tag team of all time. If it were up to me we’d be out there every night fighting and making money. Even with some metal hardware holding my jaw together we are the best tag team on the planet. It’s just a matter of time before the only metal hardware The Revival has are the RAW tag team titles. #TopGuys #MondayNightRevival

