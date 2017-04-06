DCC Segment on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Video Preview, Earl Hebner on “Around The Ring”

- Below is a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode:
- Tonight’s Impact will feature a “Town Hall Meeting” with members of DCC’s James Storm, Bram and Kingston. Impact will also feature a Gauntlet Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary, Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards in a Last Man Standing match, Andrew Everett’s journey to the X Division Title and more.
-
As seen below, TNA Hall of Famer Earl Hebner is featured in the latest episode of Impact’s “Around The Ring” series:
