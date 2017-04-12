Dean Ambrose and Renee Young Get Married?

Share this article:

0 votes

It appears Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose finally tied the knot. The two wore their wedding rings on WWE TV this week as they were separated on WWE TV in the “Superstar Shakeup” with Ambrose going to RAW.

The wedding was also mentioned by WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens on last night’s Talking Smack as he congratulated Renee. Shane McMahon interrupted and said he didn’t know if that was to be discussed on the show and Renee agreed.

Renee tweeted on married life late last night as well:

Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ☺️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related