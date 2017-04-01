Drew Galloway Sits Ringside for WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” (Photos)

Share this article:

It appears Drew Galloway may be on his way back to WWE as he was shown sitting ringside for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” show, right before the main event.

It’s worth noting that Galloway was referred to by the name he used in WWE, Drew McIntyre.

Drew first signed with WWE back in 2007 and last worked for the company in June of 2014, performing in the “3MB” stable with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. Galloway has worked for many top indie promotions since leaving WWE, including Impact Wrestling. Galloway, a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, announced in February that he was leaving the company.

