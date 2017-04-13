Drew McIntyre on His WWE NXT Return, Dylan Miley Apologizes to Partner, Fans on NXT

Share this article:

As seen on last night’s WWE NXT, newcomer Dylan Miley turned on his partner Michael Blais. In the video below, Miley shows up to apologize to his partner. Miley calls it an overreaction and hopes Blais gets better.

As seen below, 68% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s NXT a thumbs up with over 2600 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2017

Drew McIntyre tweeted the following after his return to NXT TV on last night’s episode:

When I walked into the @WWENXT locker room, I reunited w/ familiar faces & future stars. This is no 3rd brand & we will prove that #ImBack — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 13, 2017

