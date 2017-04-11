Elias Samson Comes to WWE RAW?, Carmella – Alexa Bliss Ride Along Video, More

Share this article:

Below is a clip from last night’s WWE Ride Along with Carmella and Alexa Bliss talking about the evolution of Bliss. They show a clip of Bliss’ former “southern girlfriend” gimmick in developmental.

As seen below, 52% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of RAW a thumbs up with over 1300 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #RAW? — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017

As noted, Heath Slater and Rhyno were among the SmackDown Superstars that came to RAW in the “Superstar Shakeup” last night. Slater tweeted the following on their move:

You all saw it when I did… @Rhyno313 and myself will be heading to #Raw #SuperstarShakeUp — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 11, 2017

It appears former WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson is joining the RAW brand after recently losing the “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno. Samson briefly appeared on last night’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of RAW but was not announced as a new roster member. He simply walked out on the stage with his guitar before Cesaro, Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and The Shining Stars in eight-man action. That was the only time we saw him. Below is a photo of the main roster debut:

It seems all the DRIFTING has led @IAmSamsonWWE to take in a night of Monday Night #RAW action… pic.twitter.com/Ga8XIf5ROS — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 11, 2017

