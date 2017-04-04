Erick Rowan Returns to WWE SmackDown (Video), Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt News, More

Share this article:

0 votes

WWE posted this clip of Renee Young, Rhyno and Becky Lynch discuss the upcoming “Superstar Shakeup” as they pick yarn dreads out of Becky’s hair from her WrestleMania 33 look:

Mauro Ranallo missed WWE SmackDown for the fourth week in a row this week. As noted, Mauro has been away from WWE TV and social media because of issues related to his battle with depression and bi-polar disorder, something he’s fought since he was a teenager.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Erick Rowan made his first WWE appearance since suffering an injury in the fall of 2016. Rowan returned and helped Bray Wyatt double team new WWE Champion Randy Orton until Luke Harper made the save. Wyatt and Rowan later lost to Orton and Harper in the main event.

The segment also saw Wyatt challenge Orton to a House of Horrors match. No word yet on the details of that match but we will keep you updated.

Below is video from the return:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related