Fan with “JBL Bullied Me” Sign Removed at SmackDown In Boston Last Night (Video)

A fan with a “JBL Bullied Me” sign at last night’s WWE SmackDown in Boston was escorted out of the arena by security. Video and a photo of the fan can be seen below. The sign did make it to TV.

JBL has received a ton of heat on social media since it was revealed that issues between he and Mauro Ranallo may have led to Mauro’s recent absence from WWE TV, which was related to his battle with depression and bi-polar disorder. As noted, Mauro removed all WWE references from his social profiles this weekend and returned to posting on Twitter. CBS Sports reported that he is not expected to return to WWE TV for the remainder of his contract. WWE responded to that report and said Mauro remains under contract until August of this year.

In case you were wondering what the crowd was looking at during the Triple threat match: some guy held a "JBL BULLIED ME" sign in his face pic.twitter.com/8p3w2JRlMs — Ali™ – Beantown™🇵🇭 (@TheyCallMeYDG) April 12, 2017

