Final Card for Tonight’s WrestleMania 33 Event from Orlando

Remember to join us this afternoon at 5pm EST for live WrestleMania 33 coverage from Orlando, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

Non-Sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry, Killian Dain

