Finn Balor Makes His Return on the Post-WrestleMania 33 RAW (Photos, Videos)

Share this article:

0 votes

Finn Balor made his long-awaited return to WWE TV on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. Balor returned to the ring in mid-March and had been working WWE live events since then. He had been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 with a shoulder injury.

After Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens attacked Chris Jericho before Jericho was set to team with Seth Rollins on tonight’s RAW, new RAW General Manager Kurt Angle promised to find a partner for Rollins. That partner ended up being Balor. He and Rollins defeated Owens and Joe in the RAW main event, which saw Balor hit Coup de Grace and get the pin on Owens.

Below are photos and videos from Balor’s return:

After nine long months, @FinnBalor is BACK in action and bringing the FIGHT to #USChampion @FightOwensFight in #RAW's tag team main event! pic.twitter.com/CGeU66ayZE — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related