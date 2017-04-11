Finn Balor Reportedly Suffers Injury on This Week’s WWE RAW

Share this article:

0 votes

Finn Balor suffered a concussion on last night’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of WWE RAW from Long Island, according to PWInsider.

The injury came when he took the stiff shot from Jinder Mahal during their match. Fans have been tweeting negative comments to Mahal since the match happened last night.

No word yet on how long Balor might be out but we will keep you updated.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related