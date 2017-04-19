Former Impact Wrestling Couple Reportedly Headed to WWE’s Main Roster

Share this article:

Maria Kanellis is set for a WWE return and her husband Mike Bennett is coming with her, according to a new report by SportsKeeda.com.

Mike and Maria are reportedly headed to WWE’s SmackDown brand. It was noted that a return to Impact Wrestling was a possibility but WWE’s offer was more appealing to the couple.

