Full Content Listing for WWE’s “Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens Story” DVD and Blu-ray

Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the full content listing for WWE’s “Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens Story” that comes out on July 3rd. You can see a sneak peek of the release above and you can pre-order it via Amazon at this link.
DISC 1:
DOCUMENTARY:
My Journey
Maybe I could be a wrestler?
A Moment that Switched Our Lives Entirely
Mr. Wrestling
Turning Point
The Top Guy
WWE Tryout
NXT
WWE Debut
WrestleMania 32
All For Family
Payback
WWE Universal Championship Match
The Kevin Owens Show
DISC 2:
SPECIAL FEATURES:
WWE Tryout Match?
IWS
Steve Corino
Reflections in Brooklyn
No Singlet
The Name Kevin Owens
Six Months
WWE Debut
Grandfathers
Superstar Ink
Unfiltered
Teaser # 1
Teaser # 2
MATCHES:
Kevin Owens vs. CJ Parker
NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution • December 11, 2014
NXT Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
NXT TakeOver: Rival • February 11, 2015
Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn
San Jose, CA • March 27, 2015
Kevin Owens WWE Debut
RAW • May 18, 2015
Kevin Owens vs. John Cena
Elimination Chamber • May 31, 2015
Intercontinental Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Ryback
Night of Champions • September 20, 2015
DISC 3:
Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose
Royal Rumble • January 24, 2016
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens
Main Event • April 12, 2016
Kevin Owens & Triple H vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose
Paris, France • April 22, 2016
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Battleground • July 24, 2016
Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big Cass
RAW • August 29, 2016
Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Hell in a Cell • October 30, 2016
United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017
BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES:
NXT Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Adrian Neville
NXT • February 18, 2015
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Payback • May 1, 2016
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns
RAW • September 12, 2016
No Disqualification Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
RAW • November 21, 2016
