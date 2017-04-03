The Hardys Pre-Match Interview (Video), Andre Memorial Battle Royal In Slow Motion, Triple H

As noted, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 and captured the RAW Tag Team Titles win a Ladder Match win over Cesaro & Sheamus, Enzo Amore & Big Cass and former champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. As seen below, the brothers spoke with WWE cameras before making their returns. Matt noted that he expected to hear a lot of “Delete!” chants from the crowd. They also commented on the locker room reaction to their return and Matt declared that they are home.