Hurricane Helms and Other Former/Current WWE Superstars Remember Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i

As noted, former WWE Superstar Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i passed away at the age of 47 on Monday. He was the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sika and older brother of Roman Reigns.

Several current and former WWE Superstars took to social media today to remember the former WWE Tag Team Champion, seen below:

My partner. My friend.

