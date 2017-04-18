Hurricane Helms and Other Former/Current WWE Superstars Remember Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i

Share this article:

As noted, former WWE Superstar Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i passed away at the age of 47 on Monday. He was the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sika and older brother of Roman Reigns.

Several current and former WWE Superstars took to social media today to remember the former WWE Tag Team Champion, seen below:

Very sorry to hear of the passing of a kind, gentle and talented man. My heartfelt condolences to the Anoa'i family. RIP Matt (Rosey) Anoa'i pic.twitter.com/ndB9M1NVDD — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 18, 2017

Godspeed, Matt Anoa'i. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well, sir. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 18, 2017

My deepest condolences to the Anoai Family, Me an my family pray for God to strengthen you.. RIP Matt. — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) April 18, 2017

2 friends…2 good brothers. My deepest condolences to the entire Anoa'i family. I loved these guys. pic.twitter.com/59xTvrtBwB — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 18, 2017

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Matt Anoa'i, Rosey.A lovely man .My condolences to all of his family. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 18, 2017

So sad to hear about the passing of Rosey. A great performer and person. #RIP https://t.co/yzgxqN9LOk pic.twitter.com/WB0LPPZvF3 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 18, 2017

RIP.Matt Anoa'i. My deepest condolences goes out to your family.🙏🏼 — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 18, 2017

Rest peacefully, Rosey. Thanks for the memories. #3MinuteWarning #SuperHeroInTraining Condolences to the family. 💜 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 18, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to Rosey's family. Rosey was always so kind to myself and my family. https://t.co/PfYbmjfCFD — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 18, 2017

My condolences to the entire Anoa'i family. Matty was a great guy and a joy to work, party & cry with. You are missed UCE. — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 18, 2017

R.I.P. Matt Anoa'i. This one hurts. I will never forget our time traveling together w/our crew 3-minute-warning, WGTT, & @JonnyStamboly pic.twitter.com/qbZwawrQ2l — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 18, 2017

My heart hurts for the Anoai family. My thoughts and prayers to all #RIPBigUce — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) April 18, 2017

Just heard the horrible news of Matt Anoai passing

I've known him since original ECW Samoan Gangsta Party

Great human being

Sad day pic.twitter.com/57dY97VLbc — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 18, 2017

Rest In Peace Matt Anoai….such a kind and lovable soul. Love goes out to the Anoai family…. — Brian Heffron (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 18, 2017

Heart wrenching phone calls are not the way to start a day. Tell your loved ones you love them. Let them know! — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 18, 2017

My partner. My friend. A post shared by Gregory Shane Helms (@shanehelmscom) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

A sad day. Thank you for being a big brother to me on the road. #ripmattanoai Ekmo and Kimo are reunited and will be in our hearts forever. A post shared by Lisa Marie Varon (@reallisamarie) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

