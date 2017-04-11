Who Joined WWE SmackDown on Tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” Episode? (Photos, Videos)

Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, The New Day, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens were among those coming to SmackDown in tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of the show.
Owens is now on the SmackDown brand, unless he loses the match to Chris Jericho at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view. Owens’ roster change was revealed in the opening segment of tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of SmackDown from Boston but SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan later announced that the winner of Jericho vs. Owens will be joining SmackDown. That means that the United States Title won’t be defended until after Payback. Owens is expected to win that match as Jericho is taking time off to tour with Fozzy. That same opening SmackDown segment saw Sami Zayn come from RAW to the blue brand.
It was also revealed in a backstage segment that Jinder Mahal is now on SmackDown. As seen below, he challenged Mojo Rawley to a match and lost. WWE also announced via video that Sin Cara and Rusev are joining the brand. It was later announced that Lana is coming to SmackDown as well. It appears she may be separate from Rusev but that has not been confirmed.
The Shining Stars made their arrival by attacking American Alpha tonight. In other “Shakeup” happenings, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon held an in-ring segment to discuss the state of the SmackDown women’s division. He introduced Tamina Snuka and Charlotte Flair as new blue brand Superstars.
Below is what looks to be the final list of “Superstar Shakeup” roster changes:
- Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown
- The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown
- Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown
- David Otunga comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Byron Saxton comes to SmackDown from RAW
- WWE United Sates Champion Kevin Owens comes to SmackDown from RAW (winner of Chris Jericho vs. Owens at Payback gets the roster spot)
- Jinder Mahal comes to SmackDown from RAW
- Sami Zayn comes to SmackDown from RAW
- Primo and Epico come to SmackDown from RAW
- Tamina Snuka comes to SmackDown
- Charlotte Flair comes to SmackDown from RAW
- Rusev comes to SmackDown from RAW
- Sin Cara comes to SmackDown from RAW
- Lana comes to SmackDown from RAW
- The New Day comes to SmackDown from RAW
