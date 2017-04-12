Kane Officially Announces Plans to Run for Mayor In Tennessee

Share this article:

0 votes

Former WWE Champion Glenn “Kane” Jacobs officially announced on Tuesday that he will be running for office of Mayor in Knox County, Tennessee.

Jacobs will be running as a Republican. He’s known for his Libertarian views and has talked about getting into politics for some time now. No word yet on when he will be back in action for WWE but he told the media that his return has yet to be determined.

Below is a photo from Tuesday’s announcement:

“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for Knox County Mayor.” — Glenn Jacobs says. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/M86W3ASgcO — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 11, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related