Kevin Owens on Winning the WWE US Title, Paige Says She’s Not Pregnant, James Ellsworth

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is a new Snickers ad with James Ellsworth and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair:

We noted on Saturday, which was April Fools’ Day, that Paige tweeted about possibly being pregnant with husband Alberto El Patron’s child. Paige took to Twitter just after midnight on Sunday and noted that it was just a joke. She tweeted the following and blamed Patron:

April fools guys.. I blame @VivaDelRio — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 2, 2017

New WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following after his win over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33 last night:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related