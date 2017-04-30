mainpage

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE Payback Report – 4/30/17 Share this article: 0 votes The 2017 WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show opens up from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as Renee Young hypes the card. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. They talk about tonight’s “House of Horrors” match before sending it back to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. She plugs tonight’s hashtags and will be joined by #1 contenders Cesaro and Sheamus later tonight. We go back to the panel and they encourage WWE Network sign-ups.

Renee discusses tonight’s WWE United States Title match. Sam believes Kevin Owens will retain but Lawler goes with Chris Jericho. We take a break and come back to Sasha Banks on the panel. She discusses the RAW women’s division and the newcomers. She believes Bayley will show us why she’s champion and retain tonight. Roberts agrees but Lawler goes with Alexa Bliss. Renee leads us to a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe. Roberts predicts Rollins to win and Lawler agrees. Renee sends us to the RAW announce team.

We go to ringside with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson We go to the ring and out comes Enzo Amore and Big Cass for tonight’s first match. JoJo does the introductions. They have mics and cut promos on their opponents. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are out next. Enzo starts off with Anderson and unloads on him. Enzo takes it to the corner but Anderson turns it around with a knee. Gallows tags in and keeps Enzo grounded. Gallows drops Enzo with a big right hand and in comes Anderson off another quick tag. Enzo tries to fight out of a hold but Anderson clocks him. Enzo ends up rolling Anderson up but didn’t see Gallows tag in. Gallows drops him and stands tall as we go to commercial. Back from a break and Gallows keeps control with Anderson. Cass finally gets ahot tahg and unloads on both opponents. He drops the Empire Elbow, a few splashes and more on Gallows. The teams tangle on the floor before Anderson brings Enzo back in. They go for a Magic Killer but Cass runs in with a big boot, sending Anderson out of the ring. Enzo takes advantage and rolls Gallows up for the win. Winners: Enzo Amore and Big Cass After the match, we get replays as Enzo and Cass hit the ramp to celebrate. Gallows and Anderson aren’t happy. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys are backstage when Goldust and R-Truth walk in. The two teams greet each other and reminisce for a second. Golden Truth is glad to see The Hardys back but they’re going to talk to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to issue a challenge to the winners of tonight’s match. The Hardys like the idea. Matt calls it a tremendous idea. Goldust and Truth leave as Matt comments on how entertaining they are. We go backstage to Charly, Cesaro and Sheamus in the Social Media Lounge. They talk about how they’re glad to see The Hardys back but they’re going to take their titles from them tonight. Sheamus wonders if The Hardys are sending in questions to create dissension between he and Cesaro. They’re both pretty laid back and confident going into tonight’s match. We go back to the panel for predictions on the match. Lawler goes with The Hardys and Sam agrees. Renee leads us to a “House of Horrors” promo. Renee says the match will be No Holds Barred and will begin in Wyatt’s house, then end in the ring. Renee won’t ask for predictions because the match is too unpredictable. The panel hypes the WWE Network and tonight’s card once again. We go to the ring and out comes The Miz and Maryse for another episode of MizTV. Miz asks fans if they’re done but they just give him more heat. He welcomes us to MizTV and says tonight we have a special Payback edition because his guest has a presence, an aura, and his much-anticipated return to RAW after WrestleMania 33 had the world talking. Miz tells the crowd to rise and help him welcome his guest. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor. The music stops and fans chant for Finn. Miz asks them if they’re done and they boo him. Miz also asks Balor if he’s done because he just had a 5 minute entrance. Fans cheer Balor and Miz can’t believe they’re cheering a 5 minute entrance. A “yes!” chant breaks out. Miz mocks Finn’s entrance and asks what is it. Finn says this is Balor Club. Miz asks what it takes to be in the Balor Club and asks if he and Maryse could get in. Finn says that’s not up to him, it’s more of a club decision. He asks the fans and they boo. Maryse stands up and shows off for a pop. Balor still says nope. Miz takes his seat and talks about how he did a lot of homework on Balor. He talks about how Finn had so much promise before coming to WWE. Miz goes on and asks Balor if he feels like a failure when he looks at the last year he had. Balor runs off the list of injuries he suffered in the SummerSlam match to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion. Miz says he was champion, for a whole 24 hours, and if that’s not a failure he doesn’t know what is. He says Balor and the fans relate because they’re all failures. Miz says Balor is too small and fights with his heart instead of fighting with his brain. Miz says while Balor was gone, he was making SmackDown must-see TV and raising the Intercontinental Title. Miz mocks Balor some more and asks him what’s next. Balor says he’s going to get his title back. Miz reminds him the current champion is Brock Lesnar. Lesnar’s name gets boos. Miz says Lesnar will snap Balor in two, even Miz would mop the floor with Balor. This leads to Balor threatening to kick Miz’s ass. Balor stands up and readies for a fight. Miz puts Maryse in between them and fans boo. Cole calls Maryse a brave woman. Balor says every episode of MizTV ends the same way – with Miz getting his ass kicked. But today, Balor is going to be the bigger man because Miz isn’t worth it. The music hits and Balor goes to leave. Miz yells for the music to be cut because he runs the show. Miz says Balor is afraid Miz will put him out of action again. Balor nails a Slingblade out of nowhere. Balor dropkicks Miz back into the corner next. Miz rolls to the floor as Balor’s music hits. We go back to the panel. They discuss tonight’s Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match and rundown the rest of the card. That’s it for the pre-show. The 2017 WWE Payback pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from the sold out SAP Center in San Jose, California. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. WWE United States Title Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens We go right to the ring and out comes Chris Jericho to a big pop as JoJo makes the introduction. The champion after this match will officially take the title to SmackDown. Fans chant Y2J after the music stops. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is out next. We see some of the international announce teams in the arena. The bell rings and Owens goes right to the floor to boos. Jericho runs around and decks him. Jericho with a shot into the announce table before bringing it back into the ring. Owens quickly turns it around but Jericho dropkicks him. Jericho knocks Owens off the apron. Jericho goes to the top but Owens rolls back into the ring. Jericho with a flying elbow for a 1 count. Jericho keeps control and hits the running bulldog. Owens avoids the Lionsault and goes to the apron. Owens ends up sending Jericho face first into the ring post. Owens launches Jericho into the barrier and hits a big cannonball into the barrier. Owens goes back into the ring as the referee counts. Jericho barely makes it back into the ring. Owens with a senton for a 2 count. Owens keeps Jericho grounded now. Owens keeps control and drops Jericho for another 2 count before going back to a headlock. A “stupid idiot” chant starts up now. Owens keeps control for a few minutes. Jericho comes back with chops but misses a splash in the corner. He hits the turnbuckle and falls out of the ring to the floor. Owens stands tall in the ring as the referee counts once again. Jericho fights back now. Owens blocks the Walls of Jericho. Jericho nails an enziguri for a 2 count. Owens ends up hitting a big kick to the jaw for another close 2 count. Fans try to rally for Jericho now. Owens goes for the pop-up powerbomb but it’s blocked. Owens blocks a Codebreaker. Jericho drops him with an elbow. Owens blocks the Lionsault with knees. Owens with a corner cannonball for a close 2 count. Owens shows frustration now. Jericho turns a pop-up powerbomb into the Walls of Jericho and gets it applied in the middle of the ring. Owens makes it to the bottom rope with 1 finger. Jericho is the one showing frustration now. He attacks the finger Owens used to break it. They go to the floor and Jericho slams the hand into the steel steps. He lodges the hand between the ring and the steel steps and then stomps it. Owens rolls into the ring in pain as the referee checks on him. Jericho is all smiles. The referee warns Jericho. Owens with a poke to the eye for a close roll-up. Owens with a kick to the mouth. Owens can’t get the pop-up powerbomb because of his finger. Jericho gets the Walls applied in the middle of the ring again. This leads to Owens tapping out for the win. Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Chris Jericho After the match, we get replays as Jericho celebrates with the title. He greets fans at ringside and lets a young fan make an addition to The List. WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Austin Aries vs. Neville Back from the break and out comes Austin Aries. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out next. They meet in the middle of the ring and Neville disrespects Aries. Back and forth for the first few minutes of the match. Aries with some speed and impressive offense to knock Neville off his game early on. Aries poses in the corner as fans chant his name. Neville goes at it but gets dropped with an elbow to the head. Aries launches himself over the top onto Neville. Neville goes right to the floor for a breather but Aries launches himself over the top again. Aries brings it back in the ring and goes to the top for a 450 but Neville jumps up with a kick and knocks Aries to the mat. Neville turns it around after whipping Aries hard into the corner. Neville takes control and keeps Aries grounded as fans boo. Neville with a nice dropkick. He mocks Aries and plays to the crowd after a boot to the head. Aries looks to make a comeback but Neville cuts him off. Aries come back again and flies across the ring. Aries with big chops. Aries with a gutbuster into the STO and a pendulum elbow. Aries with a running uppercut in the corner. Aries goes to the top with the big elbow to the back of the neck for a close 2 count. Aries ends up nailing another big dive to the floor. He brings it back in and goes for Last Chancery but Neville fights him off. We get dueling chants from the crowd now. Aries with a big elbow to drop Neville to his knees. Aries goes goes for the discus fivearm but it’s blocked. Neville misses a kick. Aries with a chinbreaker. Aries with a big running shot into the corner. Aries goes back to the top for a 450 but Neville gets to his feet. Neville climbs up but Aries claps him. Aries with the sunset flip from the corner into Last Chancery. Neville reaches for the bottom rope and grabs the hand of the referee. Neville ends up pulling the referee into them to break the hold. The referee calls for the bell. Winner by DQ: Austin Aries After the bell, a furious Aries yells at the referee about the decision. Neville retreats to the floor and has his title handed to him. The announcers show us video of Cesaro and Sheamus in the Social Media Lounge earlier. RAW Tag Team Title Match: Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy We go to the ring and out first are Sheamus and Cesaro. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys are out next to a pop. A big “delete!” chant starts before the bell. Matt Hardy starts off with Cesaro and they lock up. Back and forth to start. Jeff Hardy tags in as fans continue the “Broken” chants. Matt and Jeff keep up with the quick tags on Cesaro. Jeff jumps off Matt’s back for Poetry In Motion. Matt with a pin attempt on Cesaro. Matt continues to focus on Cesaro’s shoulder. Cesaro drops Matt with an uppercut. In comes Sheamus now. Sheamus with a rolling senton for a 2 count. Cesaro comes back in and drops Matt with a running uppercut in the corner for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps control of Matt and clotheslines him for another pin attempt. Jeff tags in and unloads on Sheamus. Jeff with the inverted atomic drop and the leg drop. Jeff with a dropkick and more for a 2 count. Jeff works on the left arm of Sheamus now. Sheamus fights back and launches Jeff through the ropes to the floor with one arm. Cesaro tags in and rolls Hardy into the ring for a 2 count. Cesaro with a big gutwrench suplex on Jeff for another pin attempt. Cesaro and Sheamus with a bit of double teaming now. Sheamus with a knee off the ropes for a 2 count on Jeff. Sheamus and Cesaro keep control now. Sheamus with an Irish Curse backbreaker on Jeff for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps Jeff grounded as fans chant for Hardy now. Jeff fights off a double team and nails Whisper In the Wind on both opponents. Matt waits for a tag and finally gets it. Matt unloads on Cesaro and gets pops for some of his “Broken” mannerisms. Matt comes off the ropes with an elbow to the neck and hits the Side Effect for a 2 count as Sheamus breaks it. Jeff makes the save and ends up leaping off the apron to Sheamus on the floor. Matt slams Cesaro and goes to the top. Matt goes for a moonsault but Cesaro moves and he lands hard. Cesaro with the springboard corkscrew uppercut. Matt goes for a ride on the Cesaro Swing and it’s a longer than usual ride. Cesaro applies the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now. Matt makes it to the bottom rope with an assist from Jeff. Sheamus floors Jeff and sends him into the barrier. Cesaro runs into a boot in the corner. Matt goes back to the top but Cesaro uppercuts him. Sheamus tags in and climbs up for a super White Noise. He nails it but Jeff makes the save just in time. Jeff sends Cesaro to the floor. Jeff leaps off the apron but Cesaro catches him. Jeff counters and sends Cesaro over the barrier. Matt ducks a Brogue Kick. Sheamus fights off a Twist of Fate. Sheamus drops Matt with a DDT for a 2 count. Sheamus blocks another Twist of Fate. Jeff tags in. Sheamus slams Matt thinking he’s the legal man. Jeff goes to the top and hits a Swanton Bomb to the back of Sheamus for the win. Winners: The Hardys After the match, The Hardys recover and grab their titles as we go to replays. Cesaro and Sheamus are recovering as we see Matt and Jeff check on them. Both teams are up on their feet now. They shake hands and raise arms. Matt and Jeff hit the corners to pose as Sheamus and Cesaro leave. Cesaro comes back and shoves Jeff off the top. Sheamus attacks Matt. They unload at ringside and Sheamus sends Matt into the barrier. Cesaro pulls Jeff into the ring post twice. Sheamus sends Matt into the post. Sheamus Brogue Kicks Jeff into the ring post from behind while Cesaro holds him. Fans boo. They bring Matt back into the ring. Cesaro puts a title in his face and talks trash. Cesaro holds Matt while Sheamus floors him with a Brogue. Sheamus and Cesaro raise the titles as fans boo. Cesaro has words with the referee that was checking on Matt. We go to replays. Sheamus and Cesaro leave and stop to pose as the boos continue. Back from the break and Braun Strowman is backstage by himself. He says Roman Reigns came tonight looking for Payback but what he found was the biggest mistake of his life. He goes on and promises to hurt Reigns tonight. RAW Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley We go to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley is out next to a big hometown pop. Cole says Bayley has 25 family and friends here to watch tonight. Bayley hits the ring as we see more international announce teams in the arena. We get formal introductions from JoJo before the match. Back and forth to start the match. Bliss takes control but Bayley turns it around for a pop. Bayley unloads in the corner but runs into a huge shot to the mouth. Bliss with more offense and two pin attempts before keeping Bayley grounded. We get more Bayley chants from the crowd but Bliss keeps control and covers for another 1 count, and another. Bliss stretches and keeps Bayley grounded before going for another pin attempt. Bayley tries to fight back but Bayley stops her and pulls her by the hair while the referee counts and warns her. They end up on the floor and Bliss taunting Bayley almost backfires on her. Bayley makes a comeback and unloads now. Bayley drops Bliss face first into the top turnbuckle. Bayley with a suplex and an elbow to the back. Bayley with the sliding clothesline and shoulder thrusts in the corner. Bayley with a side suplex for a 2 count. Bayley goes to the second rope and hits the elbow. Bliss blocks the Bayley-to-Belly suplex and sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Bliss steps on Bayley and climbs to the top. Bayley cuts her off with a forearm and climbs up. Bayley goes for a super Bayley-to-Belly but it’s blocked. Bliss with the sunset flip powerbomb to the mat for a 2 count. Bliss talks some trash and slams Bayley. Bliss with knees but fails to follow up. Bayley comes back and drops her with a running knee. Bayley goes to the top and hits the big Macho Man elbow drop for a 2 count. Bayley end up getting sent into the turnbuckle and the ring post, which leads to Bliss hitting a DDT for the pin and the title. Winner and New RAW Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss After the match, Bliss takes her title and celebrates as we go to replays. We come back to Bayley down in the ring as Bliss raises the title on the ramp. We come back and the announcers lead us to a promo for tonight’s House of Horrors match. House of Horrors Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton We go to the ring and JoJo announces that this non-title No Holds Barred match will begin in Bray Wyatt’s home before ending here in the ring. The announcers start talking about the match until we cut to Wyatt’s home. A limousine pulls up with WWE Champion Randy Orton in it. Orton steps out and there’s lots of spooky shenanigans going on. Orton approaches the house but is having trouble getting in. He kicks a door open. We hear Bray Wyatt’s voice telling Orton to run. Orton asks where he’s at. Wyatt attacks and beats Orton down in the living room. Wyatt laughs and talks trash while beating Orton around the house. The mind games continue as Orton looks for Wyatt in a room with wacky baby dolls hanging from the ceiling. Wyatt attacks from behind again. The wackiness continues into the kitchen. Orton looks to get the upperhand but Wyatt ends up tipping the refrigerator over on him. Wyatt makes it out of the house and yells about following the buzzards. He laughs and makes his way into the limousine. Wyatt tells the driver to take him to the arena and starts singing “in his hands” as they drive off. The announcers lead us to a video package for the next match. Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins We go to the ring and out first comes Seth Rollins to a pop. Samoa Joe is out next. The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner to start. They trade shots and run the ropes until Rollins dropkicks Joe out of the ring. Joe pulls him down but Rollins kicks him away and launches himself over the top onto Joe. Rollins with a big chop and a right hand. Rollins with more strikes but Joe turns it around and tosses him over the barrier as the referee counts. Rollins comes flying off the barrier with a clothesline. Rollins brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Joe rolls to the floor. Rollins drops down and runs the ropes for a suicide dive, sending Joe into the barrier. Rollins goes back into the ring and nails another suicide dive. Joe goes to work on the injured knee and sends Rollins to the floor. Joe runs the ropes now and nails a big dive, sending Joe into the announce tables at ringside. Joe brings it back into the ring keeps Rollins down. Joe takes Rollins down by the knee again. Joe drops a big splash on the knee as Rollins yells in pain. Joe keeps control and hits an enziguri for another 2 count. Rollins looks to make a comeback and connects with a kick to the face. Rollins with shots in the corner as he sells the knee injury. Rollins with a neckbreaker. Joe ends up taking Seth out of the air and going back to work on the knee. Joe with a kneebar now. Joe talks some trash while keeping Rollins down now. Rollins counters a move and lands on his feet but Joe pulls him into a powerbomb for a 2 count. Joe with a half-crab now. Joe with a Cloverleaf in the middle of the ring now. Rollins makes it to the bottom rope. The referee warns Joe as he puts a boot to Rollins’ face in the corner. Joe runs the ropes but Rollins jumps up with a forearm. Rollins with a back elbow and a Slingblade. More back and forth. Rollins with a kick in the corner and a Blockbuster from the corner for a 2 count. Rollins manages to go on and kick Joe in the face for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top but Joe cuts him off. Joe climbs up but Rollins slides under him. Rollins goes to powerbomb Joe but his knee gives out. Rollins ends up hitting a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash on Joe. Rollins wastes time by clutching his knee and Joe kicks out at 2. They trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Joe unloads with open-hand strikes. Rollins drops Joe with a kick. Rollins gets riled up but Joe grabs him for a sleeper hold. They end up on the mat as Rollins brings Joe down for a pin attempt. Joe floors Rollins with a clothesline and gets the hold applied again. Rollins drops down out of nowhere and puts Joe into a pin for the surprise win. Winner: Seth Rollins After the match, Joe can’t believe it as Rollins makes his exit and we get replays. We come back to the two staring each other down from the ramp and ring. House of Horrors Match: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt Back from a break and Cole hypes RAW Talk on the WWE Network as we see the limousine pull into the back. Wyatt stumbles out and heads towards the crowd. Cole indicates a possible forfeiture as WWE Champion Randy Orton was last seen under a refrigerator. The music hits and out comes Bray Wyatt for the second half of the non-title “House of Horrors” match. Wyatt enters the ring with his lantern and the music stops. Fans boo him. The lights come up and fans pop as Orton is standing behind Wyatt. Wyatt can’t believe it. Orton has a steel chair and he goes to work on Wyatt. They go to the floor and Orton tosses Wyatt over an announce table. Orton with a draping DDT from the announce table to the floor. Orton takes his time and nails Wyatt in the back with a chair before bringing it in the ring. Orton poses for a pop. Orton readies for a RKO when The Singh Brothers attack him and beat him down. Orton fights them off but here comes Wyatt. Orton ends up hitting him with a RKO. Jinder Mahal comes in and nails Orton from behind with the WWE Title belt he stole on SmackDown. Jinder with more shots to Orton. Wyatt takes advantage and hits Sister Abigail for the win. Winner: Bray Wyatt After the match, Jinder heads to the ramp with The Singh Brothers. He still has the WWE Title in his hand. Orton and Wyatt lay flat on their backs in the ring as we go to replays. Back from a break and we get a video package for tonight’s main event. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman We go to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman. Fans start booing before the music even hits but out next comes Roman Reigns. Reigns is heavily taped and bandaged. He strikes before the bell and goes to work early on. They end up on the floor and Braun slams Reigns on top of the announce table after snatching him out of mid-air on a Drive By. They come back in the ring and Reigns decks Braun but it does nothing. Braun clubs him to the mat as fans do dueling chants. Braun runs the ropes and smashes Reigns in the corner. Braun stands over Reigns and continues to punish him. Braun sends Reigns shoulder first into the ring post. Braun charges at ringside and pins Reigns against the steel steps. Braun sends Reigns shoulder first into the steps now. Braun rocks Reigns with big knees now. Braun drops Reigns again for another pin attempt. Braun hugs Reigns and takes him to the mat now. The hold is broken with elbows and they end up on the floor again after more counters, including a Superman punch attempt. Reigns hit a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Reigns manages to hit a Drive By. Reigns charges for a spear on the floor but Braun catches him. Reigns counters and sends Braun into the ring post. Braun hits the ring post again after Reigns moves. They come back into the ring and Reigns hits a spear but Braun kicks out at 2. Reigns readies for a spear but Braun bots him instead. Braun scoops Reigns but he slides out and hits a Superman punch but Braun is still standing. A second Superman punch puts him down. Reigns runs the ropes but Braun catches him. Reigns misses a Superman punch. Braun gets the triangle applied. Braun powerslams Reigns for a close 2 count. Braun can’t believe it. Braun scoops Reigns for another powerslam and this time Reigns doesn’t kick out. Winner: Braun Strowman After the match, Braun stands tall as we see some unhappy or surprised fans in the crowd. Reigns leaves the ring and tosses part of the steel steps back in as some fans do the “yes!” chant. Braun warns referees that try to interfere. Braun stands the steps on its side as a “thank you Strowman” chant starts. Braun scoops Reigns on his shoulder and drops him into the steps. We go to more replays. Reigns is down as Braun grabs the steel steps again. Braun lifts the steps high in the air and slams them down on Reigns for a pop. Agents Fit Finlay and Adam Pearce are out now. Braun leaves the ring and shoves Fit. Fans cheer for Braun as he poses on the ramp. Officials tend to Reigns in the ring. Cole wonders where the hell the EMTs are at. Reigns appears to be legitimately cut open as there’s blood. Another “thank you Strowman” chant starts. We come back from another replay and Reigns is being helped out of the ring. He falls. A “you deserve it” chant tries to start up. Reigns stumbles up to the announce table as paramedics arrive. Reigns says he’s not getting on the stretcher. He keeps walking towards the back as Payback goes off the air. RAW Talk opens on the WWE Network with Reigns being checked on backstage. Stay tuned for post-show updates. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. 